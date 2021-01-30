Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,117 shares of company stock valued at $32,371,353. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $143.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average of $108.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.