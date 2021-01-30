Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TEZNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

