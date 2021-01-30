Ternio Hits Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Ternio has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $4,115.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ternio has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Ternio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00129064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00260094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00065253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00063843 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,503.78 or 0.91009282 BTC.

About Ternio

Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio . The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io . The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternio is a blockchain network utilizing a Lexicon based upon Hyperledger Fabric for immediate smart contracts and transactions of advertisements, a communication layer for fast data transfer. The Ternio token was built on Stellar (XLM) blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

