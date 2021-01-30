TerraUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $269.63 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $269.63 million and $22.96 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007208 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006922 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000236 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 260,865,543 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.