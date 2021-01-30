Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $227.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $30.41.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

