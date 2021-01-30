Terry L. Blaker Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Terry L. Blaker decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

RSP stock opened at $126.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $132.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average is $116.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

