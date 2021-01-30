Terry L. Blaker Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $96.81 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

