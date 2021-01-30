Terry L. Blaker Raises Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Microchip Technology by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 244.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.44.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.