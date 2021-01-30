Terry L. Blaker Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.7% of Terry L. Blaker’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.