Terry L. Blaker Reduces Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Terry L. Blaker reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 448.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 226,879 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 521.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGG opened at $68.94 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $3,660,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,898 over the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

