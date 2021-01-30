Tether Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $26.36 billion and approximately $120.84 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00130158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00264576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00064889 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,111.68 or 0.90875073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00035146 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 27,208,254,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,341,141,890 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

