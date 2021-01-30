Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73 to $0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million to $595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.35 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.45-3.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $121.57 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $143.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.67.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 41,202 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $5,019,639.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,013,507.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $1,053,384.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,565,108.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

