Tetragon Financial Group Ltd (TFG.L) (LON:TFG) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Tetragon Financial Group Ltd (TFG.L) (LON:TFG) rose 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.13 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 16,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 26,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.70 ($0.13).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.18.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Group Ltd (TFG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial Group Ltd (TFG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.