TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TGTX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.