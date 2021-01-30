Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

TBVPY opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58. Thai Beverage Public has a 52 week low of $56.18 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.5065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

