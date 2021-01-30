The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in January

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BDVSY stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 9,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,119. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.