The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of The Boston Beer worth $14,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 451,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,709,000 after acquiring an additional 237,647 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,176,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,651,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 1,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.37, for a total transaction of $1,580,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,675 shares of company stock worth $68,542,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $909.27.

NYSE:SAM opened at $916.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $959.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $904.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $1,092.80.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

