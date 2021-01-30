The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) (TSE:CWL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.12

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) (TSE:CWL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.33. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 19,615 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$33.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.86.

Get The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) alerts:

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) (TSE:CWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.25 million for the quarter.

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers consulting advice on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. It also provides executive search and board services; Caldwell Analytics, a talent optimization solution; and Caldwell Advance, an integrated recruitment solution.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.