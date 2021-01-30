The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $421.64

Shares of The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.64 and traded as low as $415.10. The Character Group plc (CCT.L) shares last traded at $430.00, with a volume of 25,962 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 421.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 361.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.93 million and a P/E ratio of 29.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

