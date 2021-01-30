The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

