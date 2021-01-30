The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L) (LON:CTY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $370.15

The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L) (LON:CTY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.15 and traded as low as $348.18. The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L) shares last traded at $350.50, with a volume of 1,065,284 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 370.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 341.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.83%.

In related news, insider Samantha Wren bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £484.12 ($632.51).

About The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L) (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

