The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Posts Earnings Results

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Shares of FLIC traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $16.73. 64,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,205. The company has a market capitalization of $399.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. The First of Long Island has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $23.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.43%.

FLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Insiders have sold 7,985 shares of company stock valued at $142,180 in the last three months. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

