The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Down 60.5% in January

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the December 31st total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. 217,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,751. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

