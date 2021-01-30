The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLU. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.

GLU traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,878. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

