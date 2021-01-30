The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Lowered by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,847,000 after purchasing an additional 143,109 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 22,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS opened at $271.17 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

