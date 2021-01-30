The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stake Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 172.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,691 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

HAIN stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.94 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

