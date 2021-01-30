The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.26% of The Hershey worth $80,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 311,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in The Hershey by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

