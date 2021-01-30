The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,649,000 after buying an additional 2,227,384 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 427,435 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,264,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,812,000 after purchasing an additional 540,183 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,128,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $33.51. 6,544,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

