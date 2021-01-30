The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,432 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.