The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after buying an additional 427,435 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after buying an additional 2,932,533 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,264,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,812,000 after buying an additional 540,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,128,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

KHC opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.