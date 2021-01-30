The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Head to Head Review

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Vonage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vonage 0 3 9 0 2.75

Vonage has a consensus price target of $13.95, indicating a potential upside of 11.82%. Given Vonage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vonage is more favorable than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Vonage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A N/A Vonage -1.99% 9.76% 3.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Vonage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $7.79 billion 1.93 N/A N/A N/A Vonage $1.19 billion 2.61 -$19.48 million $0.19 65.68

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage.

Summary

Vonage beats The Liberty SiriusXM Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It aslo offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. Additionally, it provides ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Further, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers, retailers, and its website. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 35 million subscribers through Sirius XM and 6.2 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. It also offers Vonage World and Vonage North America consumer plans. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, and toll free numbers for consumers and businesses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

