The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

