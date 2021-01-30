The Sandbox Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $56.84 million and approximately $27.97 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0865 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00021570 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 235.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,918,526 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

