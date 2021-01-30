The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of The Toro worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $961,749.36. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

