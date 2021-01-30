The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Lowered by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ TTD opened at $765.99 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 262.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $841.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $641.92.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $628.42.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total transaction of $2,388,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,619,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,501 shares of company stock worth $35,576,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.