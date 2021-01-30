The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. The Trade Desk accounts for about 5.2% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $15,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $765.99 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.33, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $841.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $641.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $628.42.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total value of $708,709.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $20,680,031.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,305,660.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,801,578.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,501 shares of company stock worth $35,576,050. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

