The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lifted by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 50,812 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $48,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day moving average is $141.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

