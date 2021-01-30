The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 4.4% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

