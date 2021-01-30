The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 3.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.46. The stock has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

