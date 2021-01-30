The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

