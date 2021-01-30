The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.76.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE WU opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

