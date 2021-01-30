THEKEY Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $62,672.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009407 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000821 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005169 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

