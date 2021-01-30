Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Decreased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $509.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $484.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

