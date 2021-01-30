Thermon Group (THR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Thermon Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $14.59 on Friday. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $484.10 million, a PE ratio of -1,457.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.

Several brokerages have commented on THR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.