Thermon Group (THR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Thermon Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $14.59 on Friday. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $484.10 million, a PE ratio of -1,457.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.
Thermon Group Company Profile
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.
