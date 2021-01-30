Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0289 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $151.24 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00193092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.35 or 0.01679102 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,233,846,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.