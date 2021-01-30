THETA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.52 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $86.52 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can now be bought for $1.99 or 0.00005790 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.26 or 0.00912394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.74 or 0.04723511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018512 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014471 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

