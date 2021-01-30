Thingschain (TIC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $563.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $61,121.92 and $563.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,146.31 or 0.99953824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00023530 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00023502 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

