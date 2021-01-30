Thisoption Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Thisoption token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $3.80 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00129989 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00263693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00065344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00064644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,243.91 or 0.90970773 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,214,571 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Thisoption Token Trading

Thisoption can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

