Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. Thomas Cook Group shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 3,159,941 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72.

Thomas Cook Group Company Profile (LON:TCG)

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Thomas Cook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomas Cook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.