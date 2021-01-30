Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI opened at $81.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.